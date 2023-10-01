McKinney accounts for 3 TDs to help Eastern Kentucky beat North Alabama 33-22

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Parker McKinney passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Joshua Carter had 138 yards rushing and a TD and Eastern Kentucky never trailed in its 32-22 win over North Alabama. McKinney completed 14 of 21 passes for 256 yards with two interceptions. The redshirt senior hit Hunter Brown down the left sideline for a 60-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and a few plays later his 8-yard touchdown run opened the scoring with 13:08 left in the first quarter. Noah Walters was 21-of-33 passing for 348 and two touchdowns with two interceptions for North Alabama. Takairee Kenebrew had five receptions for 121 yards and a score and David Florence added 109 yards receiving.

