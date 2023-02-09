McKibbin shoots 64, surprise leader at Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Tom McKibbin is a surprise first-round leader of the Singapore Classic after shooting 8-under 64. The 20-year-old Northern Irishman is ranked No. 308, has just one top-10 finish on the European tour and has missed the cut in two of his three events in 2023. Yet he made eight birdies in a bogey-free round at Laguna National Golf Resort Club. McKibbin led by a stroke from Matthieu Pavon of France, Sami Valimaki of Finland and Swedish pair Joakim Lagergren and Simon Forsstrom.

