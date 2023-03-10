McKeown sets 200-meter backstroke swimming world record

SYDNEY (AP) — Three-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown has broken the world record in the 200-meter backstroke at the New South Wales State Open swim championships. McKeown finished in 2 minutes, 03.14 seconds. She took 0.21 seconds off American swimmer Regan Smith’s mark from 2019. McKeown won 100 and 200 backstroke golds at the Tokyo Olympics and was a member of Australia’s winning 400-meter medley relay team. The record came on the opening night of the New South Wales meet at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. That was the site of the 2000 Olympic swimming events.

