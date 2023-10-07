McKenzie’s 50-yard TD run lifts Rhode Island to a 34-30 win over rival Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ja’Den McKenzie scored on a 50-yard run on the last play of the third quarter, Syeed Gibbs had an interception with six seconds left and Rhode Island held on to defeat Brown 34-30 in the 41st Governor’s Cup game. The game went back-and-forth with neither team leading by more than a touchdown. After McKenzie’s run, the Rams had a pair of three-and-outs before missing a long field goal with 58 seconds to play. The Bears, who took a 27-20 lead early in the third quarter, had four punts and a field goal before getting 28 yards on the last drive. After Ian Franzoni’s 25-yard run made it 27-20, Rhode Island countered with Hill’s 27-yard strike to Darius Savedge.

