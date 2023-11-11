McKenzie’s 3rd TD run lifts Rhode Island past North Carolina A&T, 31-24

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ja’Den McKenzie rushed for 233 yards and powered in from 4 yards out for his third touchdown with just under three minutes left to give Rhode Island a 31-24 win over North Carolina A&T. Rhode Island held a 24-10 lead through three quarters, but the Aggies rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game with 6:15 left.

