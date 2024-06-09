McKenzie Long of Mississippi wins 3 titles, Arkansas takes team crown at NCAA track championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — McKenzie Long of Mississippi captured titles in the 100 meters, 200 and 400-meter relay, while Arkansas won the team title at the NCAA women’s outdoor track and field championships. Long won the 100 in 10.82 seconds, and she finished the 200 in a personal-best time of 21.83. She also helped Ole Miss finish the relay in a program-record 42.34 seconds. Nickisha Pryce of Arkansas set meet and collegiate records to win the 400 meters in 48.89 seconds, helping the Razorbacks finish 1-2-3-4 in the event. The Razorbacks finished with 63 points, four ahead of second-place Florida. Texas was third with 41 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.