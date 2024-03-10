McKenzie Forbes scores 26, No. 5 USC beats No. 2 Stanford 74-61 to win Pac-12 Tournament title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — McKenzie Forbes scored 26 points and No. 5 Southern California beat No. 2 Stanford 74-61 to win the Pac-12 Tournament championship and earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans played in the championship game for the first time since 2014, when they also defeated Stanford. That was their only other tournament title. Forbes was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Rayah Marshall had 18 rebounds and 10 points for the Trojans, while Kayla Padilla scored 13 points. USC freshman sensation JuJu Watkins had a frustrating game, finishing with nine points on 2-of-15 shooting. Cameron Brink led the Cardinal with 19 points, while Kiki Iriafen added 18.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.