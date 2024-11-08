McKenzie, Cook score 20 apiece to help Illinois defeat No. 19 Florida State women 83-74

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Adalia McKenzie and Makira Cook each scored 20 points and Kendall Bostic scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half to help Illinois beat No. 19 Florida State 83-74. Florida State made just 3 of 16 from the field and committed six turnovers to open the game as Illinois never trailed and jumped to a 16-6 lead. Bostic was 6-of-6 shooting before the break as Illinois led by as many as 17 points before taking a 43-34 lead into halftime. Makayla Timpson made a jumper that cut Florida State’s deficit to five points with just under 6 minutes to play but Cook answered with a layup and the Seminoles got no closer. Ta’Niya Latson scored 27 points and Timpson had 22 and 14 rebounds for FSU,

