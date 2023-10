KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ja’Den McKenzie ran for four touchdowns — the final being the game-winning score — and Rhode Island beat New Hampshire 34-28 in overtime. Quarterback Max Brosmer finished 41-of-61 passing for 456 yards and two scores for New Hampshire.

