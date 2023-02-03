McKennie on track for Leeds debut at Nottingham Forest

LEEDS, England (AP) — Weston McKennie likely won’t have to wait long for his Leeds debut. The United States midfielder joined the Premier League club on loan from Juventus this week and has impressed manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a weekend game at Nottingham Forest. Marsch says “He’s fit, he’s ready,” and could start on Sunday. The American also says that McKennie will definitely be in the squad. The 24-year-old McKennie’s arrival makes it three U.S. internationals in Leeds’ midfield. Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson joined last summer as two key signings for Marsch.

