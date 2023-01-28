McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie has been left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds. The English club is coached by American Jesse Marsch. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says he has not called up McKennie for Sunday’s match against Monza and he thinks “the club has already reached an agreement with the club he’ll be joining.” The 24-year-old McKennie has scored nine goals in 41 appearances for the United States.

