McKennie, Dest suspended by CONCACAF for matches they weren’t playing in

MIAMI (AP) — American midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Sergiño Dest were suspended by soccer’s governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean from matches they weren’t scheduled to play in, a result of their ejections from the Nations League semifinal against Mexico. CONCACAF says McKennie must serve a four-game suspension and Dest a three-game ban as a result of on-field conduct during the June 15 game. Mexican defender César Montes also was given a four-match suspension and defender Gerardo Arteaga a three-match ban. Dest and McKennie are not on the roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts Saturday.

