McKay’s 3 touchdown passes lead Elon past Delaware 27-7

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew McKay threw three touchdown passes, kicker Skyler Davis set a pair of school records, and Elon defeated Delaware 27-7 on Saturday.

McKay’s touchdown passes of 19 yards to Chandler Brayboy, 11 yards to Bryson Daughtry and six yards to Malik Griffin all capped long scoring drives for the Phoenix. McKay completed 14 of 21 passes for 142 yards.

Davis kicked a school-record 53-yard field goal and became Elon’s all-time scoring leader with 285 points. Jalen Hampton had 136 yards rushing for the Phoenix.

No. 11 FCS Delaware scored on the first possession of the game when Nolan Henderson passed to Braden Brose for 12 yards but the Blue Hens (6-2, 3-2 Colonial) did not score again, managing just 265 yards of total offense.

The Phoenix (6-3, 4-2) had 321 yards of offense and got a boost from three takeaways without a turnover of their own.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.