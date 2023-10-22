McIvor-to-Taylor pass makes the difference as Abilene Christian tops Stephen F Austin 34-27

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Blayne Taylor made a leaping catch of a Maverick McIvor pass in the back of the end zone with 6:20 to play and Abilene Christian held on to defeat Stephen F. Austin 34-27. Darius Moore and Colt Cooper combined for a 9-yard sack and Luke Gambs and Colby Warkentin combined for a 1-yard sack before Preston Weeks threw incomplete on 4th-and-6 with 40 seconds to go on SFU’s last possession. The last touchdown produced the largest lead of the game. McIvor was 13-of-25-passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns, his 6-yarder to Cooper McCasland making it 27-24 late in the third. Jerrell Wimbley rushed 20 times for 165 yards and a 44-yard TD run made it 24-20 in the third.

