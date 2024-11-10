McIvor throws late TD pass to Castles to help Abilene Christian beat Austin Peay 35-34

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maverick McIvor was 25-of-42 passing for 355 yards and three touchdowns, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jed Castles on fourth-and-9 with 3:07 to play, to help Abilene Christian beat Austin Peay 35-34. Sam Hicks had 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries for ACU (7-3, 6-1 United Athletic Conference) and JJ Henry caught three passes for 125 yards and two TDs. Blayne Taylor had 107 yards receiving on nine catches and Isaiah Johnson added 11 carries for 75 yards. Smith completed 17 of 31 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns — including a 73-yarder to Jaden Barnes — and ran for a 1-yard score for Austin Peay. Barnes finished with six receptions for 179 yards and two TDs.

