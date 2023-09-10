McIvor throws for 4 TDs as big play Abilene Christian defeats Prairie View A&M 45-16.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor threw four touchdown passes and the Abaline Christian special teams and defense added big scores as the Wildcats rolled to a 45-16 win over Prairie View A&M. McIvor had a 24-yard touchdown pass to Waydale Jones and connected with Blayne Taylor for a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Wildcats made it 21-0 when Chidubem Lebechi blocked a punt that Taelyn Williams recovered in the end zone. A four-play drive, capped by Trazon Connelly’s 9-yard run, got the Panthers on the board but McIvor answered with a 40-yard scoring pass to Jones and it was 31-7 at halftime. The Wildcats (2-0) added two long touchdowns in the third quarter, a 46-yard McIvor connection with Marcayll Jones and an 80-yard fumble return by Aaron Reynolds that made it 45-7.

