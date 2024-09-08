McIvor passes for 297 yards and 3 TDs, Abilene Christian beats West Georgia 38-24

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor threw two of his three touchdown passes to Nehemiah Martinez I and Abilene Christian beat West Georgia 38-24. McIvor was 24-of-27 passing for 297 yard with no interceptions. Martinez finished with seven receptions for 135 yards and added runs of 20 and 35 yards for Abilene Christian (1-1, 1-0 United Athletic Conference). Quincy Casey passed for 202 yards, including second-half touchdown passes of 27 and 22 yards to Dylan Gary, and his 2-yard TD run for West Georgia with a second to play capped the scoring.

