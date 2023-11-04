McIvor accounts for 3 TDs to help Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 24-7

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor threw two touchdown passes and added a 4-yard TD run to help Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 24-7. McIvor capped a 15-play, 65-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Blayne Taylor with about 5 minutes left in the second quarter that gave Abilene Christian a 14-7 lead going into halftime. Kobe Tracy completed 25 of 42 passes for 230 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Rickie Johnson that made it 7-7 early in the second quarter Utah Tech.

