McIvor accounts for 3 TDs, Johnson runs for 2 scores; Abilene Christian beats SUU 28-25

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor was 22-of-31 passing for 306 yards and three touchdowns, Isaiah Johnson ran for two first-half touchdowns and Abilene Christian held on to beat Southern Utah 28-25. Johnson finished with 72 yards rushing on 19 carries. Sam Hicks ran 17 times for 65 yards and his 12-yard touchdown reception with less than 10 minutes to play gave Abilene Christian (6-3, 5-1 United Athletic Conference) a 28-10 lead. Targhee Lambson ran for 198 yards and three second-half touchdowns. His 1-yard TD run and successful run for the 2-point conversion capped the scoring with 4:03 left. David Oke’s recovery of a fumbled snap by Southern Utah sealed the victory for the Wildcats.

