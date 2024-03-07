McIntosh scores 17, Cal women clamp down on Washington State 65-44 in Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leilani McIntosh scored 19 points and eighth-seeded California beat ninth-seeded Washington State for the third time this season, posting a 65-44 victory in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Cal had a 48-35 rebounding advantage with 20 on the offensive end leading to a 26-8 difference in second-chance points. Cal plays second-ranked Stanford in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Eleonora Villa scored 17 points for the defending tournament champion Cougars, who went 3-8 after Charlisse Leger-Walker, the tourney MVP, was lost for the season with a knee injury. It was the worst offensive game for WSU, which shot a season-worst 30.5% (18 of 59) in its lowest-scoring game of the season. Cal limited Washington State to 6-of-30 shooting in the first half to open a 30-14 lead.

