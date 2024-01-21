McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for record 4th time after reeling in Young in final round

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time after reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round then holding off Adrian Meronk in the back nine to seal a one-stroke victory. McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he has won more than any other event in his career. He had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times among his 38 wins as a professional. McIlroy broke a tie with South African great Ernie Els, who had also won the Dubai Desert Classic three times.

