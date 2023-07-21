McIlroy wants more of the same at British Open despite 9-stroke deficit to Harman

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy is nine shots off the halfway lead at the British Open. He feels he doesn’t need to do too much different over the weekend to claw back the huge deficit to leader Brian Harman. McIlroy is pretty happy with his two days’ work at Royal Liverpool after following an even-par 71 on Thursday with a 70 in pleasant conditions in his second round. A defiant fist pump after making an eight-foot birdie putt on the 18th was an indication that McIlroy feels he’s still in contention for a first major title in nine years. That was when he lifted the claret jug here at Hoylake.

