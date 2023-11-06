McIlroy unveils Boston entry in new team golf league, promises to make nice with PGA Tour

BOSTON (AP) — There’s a new golf league starting up with team play and shorter events and fans acting like they’re at a ballpark instead of a library. And this time, Rory McIlroy is fully on board. Unlike LIV Golf, which aimed its Saudi Arabian bankroll directly at the PGA Tour, TGL will be squeezed into the schedule on Monday nights from January to March. It will wrap up before the Masters kicks off the highest-profile part of the season. While McIlroy was one of the most vocal opponents of LIV’s efforts to cannibalize the regular tour, he was eager to work with the PGA Tour. TGL Events will be 15 holes and a combination of alternate shot and head-to-head. A playoff leading to a championship at the end of March. Prize structures have not been announced.

