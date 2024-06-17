McIlroy to skip Travelers as part of 3-week break to recover from US Open collapse

Rory McIlroy is calling his stunning collapse at the U.S. Open probably one of the toughest days of his career. McIlroy says he’ll be skipping the Travelers Championship this week as part of a three-week break to recover and build himself back up again. He bogeyed three of the last three holes at Pinehurst No. 2 and lost the U.S. Open by one shot to Bryson DeChambeau. It was the second straight year McIlroy lost the U.S. Open by one shot. He plans to be back to defend his title in the Scottish Open ahead of the British Open.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.