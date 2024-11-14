McIlroy tied for lead at World Tour Championship and strengthens Race to Dubai title bid

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy is already an overwhelming favorite to win the European tour’s season-long Race to Dubai title and he has just made his chances even better. McIlroy shot 5-under 67 and was tied for the lead with Tyrrell Hatton after the first round of the season-ending World Tour Championship on Thursday. A top-10 finish will guarantee McIlroy wins the year-long points race formerly known as the Order of Merit for the sixth time. That would leave him tied with the late Seve Ballesteros and two behind Colin Montgomerie’s record haul. Thriston Lawrence is second in the standings behind McIlroy ad is the only player who can catch the Northern Irishman. Lawrence opened with a 73.

