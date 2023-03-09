McIlroy stumbles to 76 in Players meeting of top 3 golfers

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is thinking more about making the weekend at The Players Championship than a chance to return to No. 1. McIlroy took a 6 on the first and the final holes of his round. He shot 76 for his worst score in just over a year. McIlroy is part of the 1-2-3 grouping of the top-ranked players in the world. Any of them can leave as No. 1 in the world. Scottie Scheffler opened with a 68 while Jon Rahm shot 71. McIlroy’s biggest concern is getting a new driver to behave just like his old one.

