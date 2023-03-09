McIlroy stumbles to 76 in Players meeting of top 3 golfers

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after his tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall]

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is thinking more about making the weekend at The Players Championship than a chance to return to No. 1. McIlroy took a 6 on the first and the final holes of his round. He shot 76 for his worst score in just over a year. McIlroy is part of the 1-2-3 grouping of the top-ranked players in the world. Any of them can leave as No. 1 in the world. Scottie Scheffler opened with a 68 while Jon Rahm shot 71. McIlroy’s biggest concern is getting a new driver to behave just like his old one.

