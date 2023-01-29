McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

By The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamran Jebreili]

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. McIlroy gave the chasers some hope by making bogey at the par-5 No. 18 for his only dropped shot of the round, after hitting a fairway wood from 250 yards into the water in front of the green. McIlroy was on 15 under overall, with English players Callum Shinkwin (67) and No. 484-ranked Dan Bradbury (68) tied for second place.

