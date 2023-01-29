McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. McIlroy gave the chasers some hope by making bogey at the par-5 No. 18 for his only dropped shot of the round, after hitting a fairway wood from 250 yards into the water in front of the green. McIlroy was on 15 under overall, with English players Callum Shinkwin (67) and No. 484-ranked Dan Bradbury (68) tied for second place.

