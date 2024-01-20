McIlroy roars into contention in Dubai with 63 to sit two shots off lead after third round

By The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamran Jebreili]

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has surged into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic by finishing off a 9-under 63 with an eagle on the final hole that left him two shots behind leader Cameron Young. The No. 2-ranked McIlroy started the day 10 strokes behind Young but made four straight birdies from the seventh hole and then rolled in a 45-foot eagle putt from off the green at 18 to cap a flawless round at Emirates Golf Club. Young got himself in some trouble by dropping three shots in two holes but made three birdies on the back nine for a 71 to stay two shots ahead of McIlroy and Adrian Meronk.

