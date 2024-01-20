McIlroy roars into contention in Dubai with 63 to sit two shots off lead after third round

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has surged into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic by finishing off a 9-under 63 with an eagle on the final hole that left him two shots behind leader Cameron Young. The No. 2-ranked McIlroy started the day 10 strokes behind Young but made four straight birdies from the seventh hole and then rolled in a 45-foot eagle putt from off the green at 18 to cap a flawless round at Emirates Golf Club. Young got himself in some trouble by dropping three shots in two holes but made three birdies on the back nine for a 71 to stay two shots ahead of McIlroy and Adrian Meronk.

