McIlroy returns from month off with a new swing and a 5-under 67 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has returned from a month away from competitive action and shot a 5-under 67 with a new swing in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship. It left the No. 3-ranked McIlroy four shots off the clubhouse lead held by Thorbjorn Olesen and Johannes Veerman after the early wave went out in stifling heat at Yas Links on Thursday. McIlroy tapped in for his sixth birdie of his round at No. 18. His lone bogey came after pushing his tee shot way right at the par-3 17th and failing to get up and down. McIlroy can clinch a sixth Race to Dubai title with a win in Abu Dhabi.

