McIlroy, Reed tied behind leaders at Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed are two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic. Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds. The weather-impacted tournament will conclude Monday. Marcus Kinhult, Connor Syme and Adri Arnaus are all one shot back of the leaders.

