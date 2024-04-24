McIlroy ready to return to PGA Tour policy board, and eager to enjoy his first trip to New Orleans

ACONDALE, La. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says he’s interested in returning to PGA Tour’s policy board and working to help the tour and LIV Golf complete a proposed merger. McIlroy says unification of the two tours is “the only way forward” for golf. McIlroy says he can be helpful in articulating the benefits of making that happen. The PGA Tour and LIV have agreed in principal to merge, but negotiations over how exactly to do that have become protracted. In the meantime, McIlory is focused on enjoying his first visit to New Orleans for the PGA Tour’s lone team even, the Zurich Classic. McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland, has teamed up with Irishman Shane Lowry. They are also former Ryder Cup teammates.

