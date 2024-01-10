McIlroy raises idea of players signing contracts to give sponsors value

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks on the third green during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Atlanta. Now, even LIV’s biggest detractor at the outset, four-time major champion McIlroy, has suggested the Ryder Cup gatekeepers consider easing their stance against LIV players competing for Europe. Golf’s prestigious team event — which pits the best from the U.S. against the best from Europe and where none of the players are paid to play — was considered more-or-less off limits to those who defected to LIV, especially on the European side. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

Rory McIlroy is offering another proposal to golf’s fractured landscape. He is suggesting in an interview with The Telegraph that players need to give up their status as independent contractors unless they want to go back to competing for prize funds from 10 years ago. McIlroy has been vocal about the direction of golf after leaving his seat on the PGA Tour board as it negotiates with Saudi backers of LIV Golf. One of his ideas is a world tour. He also is intrigued by integrating LIV’s brand of team golf the way the India Premier League in cricket works.

