McIlroy raises idea of players signing contracts to give sponsors value

Rory McIlroy is offering another proposal to golf’s fractured landscape. He is suggesting in an interview with The Telegraph that players need to give up their status as independent contractors unless they want to go back to competing for prize funds from 10 years ago. McIlroy has been vocal about the direction of golf after leaving his seat on the PGA Tour board as it negotiates with Saudi backers of LIV Golf. One of his ideas is a world tour. He also is intrigued by integrating LIV’s brand of team golf the way the India Premier League in cricket works.

