McIlroy opens with 65 to get in the mix at Scottish Open in his first tournament since U.S. Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy is getting back to work and trying to move past his collapse last month that cost him the U.S. Open. He’s off to the right start. McIlroy chipped in for eagle and opened with a 65 in the Scottish Open. That puts him in the mix for the title he won a year ago. Among the early starters, McIlroy was one shot behind. Maximilian Kieffer of Germany and Haotong Li of China were each at 64. They played in the same group together and combined for 15 birdies on a day for low scoring at The Renaissance Club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.