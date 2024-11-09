McIlroy makes late error to ruin 3rd-round charge in Abu Dhabi. Waring leads by 1

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s charge at the Abu Dhabi Championship has faltered after he found water off his drive and made double bogey on the last hole of his third round. He shot 3-under 69 and it left him five shots off the lead held by Paul Waring heading into the final round on Sunday. McIlroy was nine strokes off the lead after 36 holes. He had closed to just three shots back in the third round when he pulled his tee shot on the par-5 No. 18. The ball bounced off the rocks lining the fairway and ricocheted into the water. McIlroy made a 7 to drop to 13 under overall. Waring shot 73 and saw his lead trimmed to one stroke.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.