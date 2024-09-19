McIlroy loses a club head and the lead in eventful 67 in first round at the BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy lost the club head on his 9-iron and then lost the lead by going out of bounds on the last hole in shooting an eventful 5-under 67 in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship. The No. 3-ranked McIlroy bounced back well from the pain of being denied victory at his home Irish Open last week. He overcame a bizarre incident on the par-5 No. 12 when the head of his 9-iron detached from the shaft and flew down the fairway after McIlroy took his second shot. The Northern Irishman said he didn’t even see the ball reach the green and settle inside 7 feet from the pin to set up one of his seven birdies. McIlroy was a shot behind clubhouse leader Niklas Norgaard.

