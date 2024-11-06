McIlroy looks to clinch Race to Dubai title with new swing after 3 weeks shut away in a studio

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy can finish a season as the European tour’s top player for the sixth time with a win at the Abu Dhabi Championship this week. He’ll attempt to do so with a new swing. The No. 3-ranked McIlroy said he has been locked in a studio for three weeks just hitting balls at a screen with a modified swing and not even looking at the flight of his shots. He says he hasn’t liked the shape of his swing for a while and wanted a more robust one that could hold up in the most pressure-filled moments following a number of missed chances this season.

