McIlroy leads by 3 in Dubai; Reed’s drive gets stuck in tree

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. McIlroy gave chasers some hope by making bogey at par-5 No. 18 for his only dropped shot of the round. McIlroy was on 15 under overall, with English players Callum Shinkwin and No. 484-ranked Dan Bradbury tied for second place. Patrick Reed shot 69 after his drive at the 17th got stuck in a palm tree. The tournament finishes Monday after bad weather cut short play on the opening two days.

