McIlroy, Koepka shake hands and smile, then turn to chasing down leaders at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — They shared a bro handshake and a laugh or two on the first tee box. Then, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka started down the first fairway in search of solutions for the biggest problem in golf. At the opening round of the U.S. Open, it had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia or the future of the PGA Tour. Rather, it was the eight-shot deficit they shared before they’d even put a tee in the ground. McIlroy shot 5-under 30 on the front nine to get within range of co-leaders Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler, who shot record-setting 62s. Koepka struggled, making three bogeys before rallying with back-to-back birdies to turn at 1-over 36.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.