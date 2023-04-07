McIlroy grand slam on hold, likely to miss Masters cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s bid to complete a career grand slam will have to wait yet another year as the world’s No. 2 player is almost certain to miss the cut at the Masters for the second time in three years.

McIlroy needs a win at Augusta National to become only the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors, but struggled mightily on Friday. He shot 77 to leave him at 5-over par through 36 holes — three shots behind the projected cut.

Several golfers were still on the course when play was briefly suspended because of a weather warning, but McIlroy’s chances of playing on the weekend appear all but over.

Brooks Koepka leads the tournament at 12 under.

McIlroy wasn’t immediately available after his round because interviews were postponed due to the weather warning.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Baker Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after missing a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong Previous Next

The 33-year-old McIlroy was one of the favorites coming into the week after a second place finish at last year’s Masters. But after shooting 72 on Thursday, nothing consistently went well for the Northern Irishman in round two as he bogeyed four of his first seven holes to shoot 40 on the front nine.

The wheels appeared to completely fall off on No. 11 when he shanked his approach shot into the woods and was forced to take a drop, leading him to hang his head in disgust.

It wasn’t until the modified par-5 13th — the tee box has been pushed back about 35 yards — when McIlroy make his first birdie of the day. He made another on the 15th to get back to 3 over, but closed with bogeys on Nos. 16 and 18 to end a disappointing day.

This is McIlroy’s 15th appearance at the Masters and said earlier in the week he had “all of the ingredients” to win the tournament, but just needed to put them altogether.

That didn’t happen on Friday as seven bogeys did him in.

His normally reliable driver abandoned him, as he found the bunker on No. 2 and the trees on the 7th. His short game failed him too, as he sent a short sand wedge over the back of the green on No. 3. The putts simply weren’t falling.

This was the ninth time McIlroy has come to Augusta National looking fill the one void on his major resume. McIlroy has won won the PGA Championship twice, along with the British Open and U.S. Open, but still remains winless at the Masters — a course many believe is perfectly set up for him to succeed.

He has not won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship.

