McIlroy and Harman finish poorly to fall away from leaders on Day 1 of Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman were cruising in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic before coming to their home stretch. McIlroy bogeyed three of his last four holes to shoot 1-under 71. British Open champion Harman finished bogey-par-double to close on the same score after also starting at No. 10. They were four strokes off the clubhouse lead held by Li Haotong of China midway through Day 1 of one of the marquee events of the season on the European tour.

