McHenry scores 25 to help WKU beat UTEP 78-71, win first C-USA Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Don McHenry scored 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting with four steals to help No. 3 seed Western Kentucky beat UTEP 78-71 and win the Conference USA Tournament for the first time in program history. Western Kentucky, which joined the conference in 2014, won its first conference tournament since 2013, the Hilltoppers’ last season in the Sun Belt Conference. Brandon Newman scored 15 points and Khristian Lander added 11 for Western Kentucky. Babacar Faye grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points, three blocks and three steals. Zid Powell scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead No. 5 seed UTEP with 21 points. Otis Frazier III and Tae Hardy added 11 points apiece.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.