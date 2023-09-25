McGuire’s equalizer earns Orlando City 1-1 draw with Messi-less Inter Miami

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Duncan McGuire scored the equalizer in the 66th minute to help Orlando City gain a 1-1 draw with Inter Miami, extending the club’s unbeaten streak to 10. Inter Miami (9-15-5) played without Lionel Messi, who was held out because of muscle fatigue. Messi missed a Sept. 16 match against Atlanta United for the same reason. Neither team scored until David Ruíz found the net for a second time this season, scoring unassisted in the 52nd minute to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. Orlando City (14-7-9) answered with the equalizer when McGuire scored his ninth goal of the season, unassisted in the 66th minute.

