McGuire rallies Orlando City to 2-1 win over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Duncan McGuire scored the lone goal of the second half to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. Defender Caleb Wiley put Atlanta United (9-7-8) on top early with his fourth goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 22nd minute. Defender Antônio Carlos answered for Orlando City (10-6-7) three minutes later. Carlos used an assist from Mauricio Pereyra to find the net for the first time since the 2021 season when he scored twice. Pereyra picked up another assist on the go-ahead goal by McGuire in the 60th minute. McGuire has eight goals and two assists in nine starts and 18 appearances.

