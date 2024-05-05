McGlynn scores in second half, helps Union earn 2-2 draw with DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jack McGlynn scored the lone goal of the second half to help the Philadelphia Union earn a 2-2 draw with D.C. United. DC United (3-3-5) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Cristian Dájome’s goal in the 9th minute and Jacob Murrell’s first career goal in the 33rd. Philadelphia (3-2-5) closed within a goal at halftime on a netter by Alejandro Bedoya in the 42nd minute. Defender Nathan Harriel notched his first assist of the season on McGlynn’s equalizer in the 79th minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.