McGlockton scores 15, Zackery finishes strong to lead Boston College past Notre Dame 61-58

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Devin McGlockton scored 15 points, Jaeden Zackery made several key plays in the final minute and Boston College defeated Notre Dame 61-58 to sweep the season series between the two. A jumper by Markus Burton drew Notre Dame within 57-55 with 1:21 left. He was fouled on the play but missed the and-one opportunity. Tae Davis got the offensive rebound for Notre Dame, then J.R. Konieczny missed in the paint and Zackery rebounded for Boston College. The Eagles worked the shot clock and Zackery’s jumper with 30 seconds left gave them a 59-55 lead. After ND’s Braeden Shrewsberry missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining, Zackery rebounded, was fouled and made both ends of the one-and-one for a six-point lead.

