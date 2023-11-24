McGinn’s kickoff return, Stewart’s 3 TD passes help Alabama State beat Division-II Tuskegee 41-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Robert McMinn returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and Damon Stewart threw three TD passes to help Alabama State beat Division-II Tuskegee 41-3. Stewart was 11-of-16 passing for 179 yards with no interceptions. Ja’Won Howell had nine carries for 70 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in third quarter. Lorcan Ryans kicked a 27-yard field goal to get Tuskegee on the scoreboard with 5:41 left in the period but Isaiah Scott caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Stewart to make it 20-3 at halftime. Johnny Morris III had 100 yards rushing on 20 carries for Tuskegee.

