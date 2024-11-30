McGill runs for 2TDs and North Texas becomes bowl eligible by beating Temple 24-17

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Makenzie McGill II ran for 155 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns and North Texas ended a five-game losing streak beating Temple 24-17 in a regular-season ender for both teams. The win helped North Texas reach bowl eligibility. Prior to Saturday, the Mean Green hadn’t won since Oct. 12 when they beat Florida Atlantic 41-37.

