McGill, Morris lead North Texas to 44-17 trouncing over Wyoming

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Morris threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Makenzie McGill ran for three touchdowns to lead North Texas past Wyoming 44-17. McGill scored on runs of 24, 4 and 2 yards on six carries for just 38 yards. Meanwhile, Shane Porter ran for 120 yards on 13 caries for a 9.2-yards per carry average. Evan Svoboda threw for 155 yards and a touchdown for Wyoming. His 41-yarder to Sam Scott with 2:15 before halftime brought Wyoming within 17-10. It was the first meeting between the two teams.

