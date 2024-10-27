Mcgee runs for 223 yards and two long touchdowns as Mercer rallies past Western Carolina, 44-34

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Dwayne Mcgee ran for 223 yards and two long touchdowns to jump start a Mercer comeback and the Bears maintained a share of the Southern Conference lead with a 44-34 win over Western Carolina. Mercer (7-1) is tied with Chattanooga, both with four wins in five conference games. East Tennessee and the Catamounts are tied at 3-1, with the Buccaneers facing the Bears on Saturday.

