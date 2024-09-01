McGee catches 75-yard TD pass, and the Albany defense lead in 27-21 win over Long Island

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Seven McGee caught a 75-yard touchdown pass, the Albany defense accounted for another score and the Great Danes held off Long Island 27-21 in the season opener for both teams. Luca Stanzani drove the Sharks to the Albany 39 in the final minute, but the drive stalled when Stanzani was stuffed for just a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-10 with 47 seconds left. Myles Burkett connected with McGee on the long scoring throw that gave Albany a 17-14 lead with 30 seconds left before halftime. Jack Iuliano scored on a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown about three minutes earlier.

